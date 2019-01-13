Moravian dominates Juniata

Moravian cruised to a 79-37 win over Juniata in a Landmark Conference men's basketball game at Johnston Hall on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, Moravian moved to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in conference action.
Steve Breeman and John Hargraves both finished with 12 points, tied for game-highs, as they led Moravian's offensive attack. In total, four different Greyhounds finished in double-figures. The highest point scorer for Juniata finished with seven markers.
Juniata scored just 15 points in the final 20 minutes of play.
Moravian visits Drew University on Jan. 16 for their next game.