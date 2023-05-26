CAMBRIDGE, Ma. - Moravian University opened up NCAA Super Regional play against MIT on Friday afternoon with a, 5-1 loss. The Greyhounds need two wins to advance to the Division III Women's College World Series.
In the top of the fifth inning the Greyhounds would cut a, 2-0 deficit in half. Mya Zettlemoyer hit into an RBI groundout for the lone run of the afternoon.
Bottom half of the frame the Engineers would respond immediately to push their lead further ahead. They put three runs up on the board to push ahead, 5-1 and effectively end game one.
Moravian will need to win game two tomorrow at 1:00 PM to force a game three following that.