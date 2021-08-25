BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College didn't touch the football field in 2020, now, in 2021, the Greyhounds are looking to carry over the momentum from a 6-4 record two years ago.
With 29 seniors on the roster, head coach Jeff Pukszyn's program is in good hands entering this season. Both sides of the ball have plenty of experience in the skill positions, and their quarterback returns.
Senior linebacker, Noah Breidinger, likes the culture that has been built within the program. Younger players and the seniors gelling, he is hopeful the culture and mentality leads to plenty of success.
Moravian opens up the season on the road in back-to-back games, with Kings College up first on September 4th.
Despite missing last season, Moravian is in pretty good shape, as they return a bunch of experience in 2021 with 29 seniors on the roster.
"We've got a lot of seniors coming back, so we have a lot of leadership on the team, that helps out a lot. But all these young guys are gelling well with all of us. We have a good culture going here."
"We have a bunch of skill guys back on both sides of the football. Having a quarterback back in Chris Mills, and being a really good leader there is going to be helpful. Some untested areas on offensive and defensive lines, but you know, we've got great numbers there and we've had great competition. You know, certainly having guys back like Noah Breidinger, like Nick Petros to name just two guys, really help us in our leadership areas and helping the younger guys."
The Hounds open up their season with two road games, and while not having their full team on hand after a year off will be challenging, Jeff Pukszyn and company are still planning on lighting it up at King’s on September 4th.
"In 2019, we started the season off with a loss against them, so we're coming out more hungry than ever. It's just all about staying locked in, being mentally tough, and just getting the job done."
"You know, the King's game with us has always been a challenge on both sides, King's and us, so it'll be fun. And I think our guys are fired up to be around each other and see each other, but certainly, it comes down to every other football team, right? You need to run the ball to be successful. You need some takeaways. You need to have some ball security that Week 1, and limit your mistakes, because we know there's going to be some. Certainly you see it in practice, and the first game will be the same, but if we can limit those, we're going to give ourselves a chance for success."
In Bethlehem, Dave Lesko 69 Sports.