BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian opened the Landmark Conference portion of the schedule with a doubleheader split on Saturday against Juniata at Gillespie Field.
In the opener, the Greyhounds fell behind 6-0 in an eventual 8-2 setback. Derek Holmes' two-run home run in the sixth inning accounted for the only Moravian runs in the first game.
Moravian (8-6, 1-1) used a huge eighth inning in the nightcap to bounce back for a 9-5 victory. Matt Madigan, David Olsakowski and Elias Engelhardt all knocked in a pair of runs in an eight-run frame. Kevin Brandt earned the victory with three innings of one-hit baseball.
The two teams will square off again for the rubber game of the series on Sunday.