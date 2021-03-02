BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian sank several key throws in the closing seconds of the game to earn a 73-69 win over Juniata on Tuesday night in a Landmark Conference women's basketball tournament play-in game at Johnston Hall. With the win the Greyhounds advance in the bracket to face the top seed, The University of Scranton, in the semifinals on Thursday night.
Alex Buskirk, a Whitehall graduate, drained four free throws in the final 17 seconds of the contest to earn the win for Moravian.
The victory was the first home conference playoff win for Moravian since 2010.
Kayla Yoegel tied her career high with 21 points for the Greyhounds.