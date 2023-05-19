MEDFORD, Ma. - Moravian University wins a pitcher's duel in Medford over host Tufts in the NCAA Regional second round, 1-0. The Greyhounds one win away from advancing to the Super Regional.
The Greyhounds broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, Jessica Forder would get home on a double-steal to score the lone run of the game.
In the circle, Sarah DeStefano would toss a complete game, allowing just two hits in the shutout. DeStefano would strike out four batters in the win, and walked just one.
Moravian and Tufts will meet again on Saturday at 12:00 PM in the Regional final.