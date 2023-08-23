BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University ushers in a new era of football in 2023, Jeff Long taking over the Greyhounds program. This is a program that has been searching for a spark since the 2015 season, the last time they held a winning record.
For Long and his Greyhounds, it all begins on Friday night against rival Muhlenberg. He hopes to see some of the hard work starting to pay off in game number one.
“You know, the guys who are here working their tails off, they’re starting to understand what the standard is every day that we got set and how we have to raise it each day."
One of the players putting in the work for Long, junior quarterback Jared Jenkins, the Freedom product. Jenkins played in three games prior to getting hurt, he accumulated nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns during that stretch.
The goal for Jenkins in 2023, build on those starts, "There’s really no ceiling for us. We wanna shoot for the stars and wherever we land, we land and we’ll keep building this program. But, I’m excited and I think we can do great things this year for sure.”
A new era comes in two parts for the Greyhounds, from the head coach to the conference. It's the inaugural season for the Landmark Football Conference, meaning a slew of fresh opponents for the Greyhounds to compete against.
Plenty of new competition that was near the top of their prior conferences. Long and his Greyhounds looking forward to starting on a completely fresh slate.