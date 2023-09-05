BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Universities opening slate of the 2023 season doesn't get easier in week two. The Greyhounds will look to bounce back from its rivalry loss on the road at Utica.
Utica was a playoff team in 2022, leading to another tough test for the Greyhounds in the early going.
For head coach, Jeff Long Jr. these first two contests don't concern him in season one, "I think every week you gotta go in with a mindset to compete and win. These teams - you're truly going to see where you're at. There's no hiding."
It's an iron sharpens iron mentality that Long looks at these tough non-conference matchups with. That mentality something he is working to instill into his squad.