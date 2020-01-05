BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lycoming defeated Moravian 72-69 in the Steel Club Classic women's basketball championship game on Sunday afternoon at Johnston Hall. The Greyhounds rallied back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but fell short and settled for second in the two-day tournament.
After the loss, Moravian is now 7-5 this season.
Maddie Capuano led all scorers with 30 points for Moravian while her teammate Nadine Ewald posted a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.
The Greyhounds return to action on Jan. 11 against The Catholic University of America.