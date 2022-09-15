BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At the Division III football level, if you want offense - you got it at Moravian last week. The Greyhounds amassed 618 yards of total offense in their win against Gettysburg.
The entire offensive line was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week and quarterback Jared Jenkins earned Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.
It was quite the breakthrough performance for coach Jeff Pukszyn's guys as they hit the road for a showdown with nationally-ranked Susquehanna.