BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College earned its third straight win with a 24-6 triumph over Dickinson on Saturday afternoon on senior day at Rocco Calvo Field. The Greyhounds improved to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play.
Moravian quarterback Christopher Mills threw for 341 yards and two touchdown passes. Both of those scores were caught by senior receiver Alex Pierce, who finished with 12 catches for 160 yards. Both of those totals were career-highs for Pierce.
Nick Petros also had eight catches for 132 yards for Moravian.
The Greyhounds are set to finish their 2019 campaign with their rivalry showdown at no. 5 Muhlenberg on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.