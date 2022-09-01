BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian readies for their season opener on the road against TCNJ. The Greyhounds entering their final season in the Centennial Conference.
The Greyhounds will feature some local flare under center in 2022. Former Freedom Patriot, Jared Jenkins transferred to Moravian University from Millersville.
Head coach Jeff Pukszyn excited about his quarterback room as a whole. From Jenkins to another local product, Carter Hallgren of CB South.
The Greyhounds and TCNJ kick off at noon on Saturday.