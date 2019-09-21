Sports

Moravian held scoreless in loss to no. 21 Johns Hopkins

Sep 20, 2019

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:58 PM EDT

BALTIMORE - No. 21 Johns Hopkins blanked Moravian 41-0 in a Centennial Conference football game at Homewood Field on Friday night. The contest was just the second ever Friday night game for the Greyhounds in program history.

Despite failing to score in the game, Moravian's Roberto Diaz shined in the running game. The senior  notched his first career 100-yard game as he totaled 105 yards on 21 carries.

The Blue Jays scored 21 points in the second quarter, after being held to just three in the opening period. That put them in the driver's seat as they cruised from there to the victory.

The loss dropped Moravian to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play so far this fall.

The Greyhounds return home on Sept. 28 to host Ursinus at 1 p.m.

