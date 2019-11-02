BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A last second field goal attempt by Franklin & Marshall sailed wide as Moravian held on for a 17-16 win over F&M for the first home win for the Greyhounds this season. Moravian is now 3-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play with the close victory on Saturday.
Moravian took the slight lead with just over four minutes left to play and then held on from there.
Greyhounds quarterback Christopher Mills led the offense with 177 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Jackson Buskirk had 10 tackles on defense.
Moravian will host Dickinson next Saturday at noon.