MARSHALL, Tx. - Moravian University softball opened up play in the Division III softball World Series with a bang. The Greyhounds knocked off the top team in the country, Salisbury (Md.), 4-1.
Second inning of play, the Greyhounds would strike first plating all four runs in the inning. Madi Cunningham starting things off with a two-run double, later in the inning, Holly Walter would rip a two-run triple.
Cunningham helping her own cause from the plate early on. The Whitehall product allowed just one run on eight hits from the circle in a complete game win.
Moravian advances into the winners bracket with an opponent to be determined for Friday night.
