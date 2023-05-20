MEDFORD, Mass. - The Moravian softball team is three outs away from a trip to the NCAA Divsion 3 Super Regional softball tournament as they hold on to a 1-0 lead over Tufts in the seventh inning before rain halted play at Spicer Field.
After the Jumbos forced a winner-take-all game by defeating the Greyhounds 3-0 on Saturday morning, sophomore first baseman Lindsey Gawrys delivered a two-out home run in the first inning on Saturday afternoon for Moravian.
Sarah DeStefano has limited Tufts to just one hit over six innings before the weather delayed and ultimately postponed the conclusion until 10 a.m. on Sunday. With a victory, Moravian will advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 2018.