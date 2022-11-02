BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University football is coming off its third win of the season. The Greyhounds looking to ride that momentum into their next matchup with Franklin & Marshall.
A fourth quarter surge part of the Greyhounds success in their win a week ago. Adding to that was stellar defensive play all game long.
The Diplomats have shown balance on the offensive side of the ball all season long. For this road trip coming up, the Greyhounds will hope the defense can perform at the same level from Homecoming, to shut down that well balanced attack.