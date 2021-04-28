BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Greyhounds softball team is currently ninth in the nation with their undefeated record. They would improve upon that mark with a 4-1 win in game one over Drew.
Both teams holding each other scoreless through the first three innings, Drew would strike first in the top of the fourth. Bottom half of the inning, Shannon Brogan sends a sac-fly out to center to tie things up at one.
The Greyhounds would take the lead for good later in the bottom of the fourth, Maura Kane comes up with a two-run triple for the 3-1 lead.
Moravian improves their record to 19-0 with the game one win.