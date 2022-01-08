BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian men's basketball team built a 19-point second half lead but had to hang on for a 77-75 win over visiting Goucher at Johnston Hall.
A three-point field goal by Danny Cooper put the Greyhounds in front 63-44 but the visitors stormed back to close within 76-75 on three-point field goal by Josh Lichti with 42 seconds remaining. Alex Dietz added a free throw and Moravian was able to survive another three-point field goal attempt by Lichti in the closing seconds.
The Greyhounds (5-6, 1-1) placed five players in double figures led by 18 from Mike DiPietro. Cooper and Dietz added 16 apiece to help Moravian snap a three-game losing streak.
Cam Isaacs led all scorers with 22 points for the Gophers (3-9, 0-2) and Lichti chipped in with 15.
