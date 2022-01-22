BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A furious comeback allowed the Moravian women to send its game against Catholic University to overtime, but the hosts came up short in a 71-65 loss at Johnston Hall.
The Greyhounds (4-12, 2-3) trailed by 15 entering the final quarter but exploded for 27 points over the final 10 minutes of regulation to pull even with the visitors.
Sophomore Sam Osorio scored 12 of her team-high 18 in the final quarter and Madison Amy hit a trio of three-point field goals down the stretch to fuel the comeback.
The Cardinals (13-1, 4-1) got five points in the extra period from Erin Doherty who led all scorers with 24 points.
In the men's part of the doubleheader, Moravian trailed by as many as 17 in the first half and were on the wrong end of 81-64 outcome to Catholic.
The Greyhounds (7-9, 2-4) got 16 points from Nate Santiago and 12 each from Danny Cooper and C.J. Weber. Jesse Hafemeister and Tommy Kelly combined for 44 points for the Cardinals (10-4, 3-2).