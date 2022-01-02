BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Both the Moravian men and women basketball teams had their moments in the opening round of the Steel Club Classic but both found themselves on the wrong end of the outcome at the end of 40 minutes.
The men's field was whittled to just two teams as New York University and Salisbury (Md.) University withdrew in the last week due to COVID protocols. The Greyhounds tipped off against Vassar at Johnston Hall and played a strong first half while building a 35-26 lead.
Ultimately the Brewers wore down the hosts by turning a large advantage on the glass into second-chance opportunities. Vassar outrebounded Moravian 48-29 including 13 on the offensive end en route to a 75-64 victory.
Vassar's Avni Mustafaj led all scorers with 19 points. Nate Dougherty and Alex Dietz led Moravian with 16 and 13, respectively.
In women's action, The Greyhounds found themselves tied with Widener at 36-all through two quarters. In a back-and-forth affair Moravian grabbed its last lead of the game with 5:30 remaining in the contest on a layup by Kayla Yoegel.
The Pride went back in front and pushed the advantage to five on a three-point field goal by Charlotte Stern. Moravian was never able to draw closer than three points over the final few minutes as Widener held off the hosts from the free throw line.
Sophomore forward Sam Osorio had a double-double for Moravian with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan D'Ambrosio had 20 points for the Pride.
The Greyhounds will square off against Lebanon Valley in the next Steel Club Classic matchup on Monday.