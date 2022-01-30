TOWSON, Md. - The Moravian men and women's basketball teams took to the road to earn Landmark Conference wins in a sweep of Goucher on Saturday.
The Greyhound women's squad placed three players in double figures in a 66-56 victory. Madison Amy led the effort with 15 points and senior forward Kayla Yoegel added 14. Sophomore forward Gracie Hezel netted a career-high 12 points as Moravian (6-12,4-3) moved over .500 in league play.
In the second game, freshman forward Nate Santiago tied a career high with 16 points and senior guard Danny Cooper added 12 points and distributed five assists as the men’s squad earned their third league win of the season with a 64-60 victory. Moravian improved to 8-10 overall and 3-5 in the Landmark Conference.