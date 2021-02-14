The Moravian men's and womens' basketball teams entered Sunday looking to bounce back from loses to Catholic University earlier this weekend. The Greyhounds had no such luck at home and on the road.
The men's team playing host to Catholic still looking for their first win of the season. The Greyhounds would struggle offensively, especially in the first half where they only put up 20 points. They shot better in the second but the deficit was too much, Catholic winning again 74-51.
Greg Eck was the only scorer to hit double-digits with 10 points, the Greyhounds as a team shot 31.5% from the floor in the effort.
The Lady Greyhounds were on the road, having lost by seven on Friday, it was unfortunately the same result on Sunday. Slightly more high scoring, Catholic would pick up the win 69-62.
Moravian and Catholic going back and forth most of the game, it was a fourth quarter collapse that hurt the Lady Greyhounds. After holding Catholic to just eight points in the third, they only managed to score nine in the final quarter.
Amy Madison led the way for the Lady Greyhounds with 16 points, Kayla Yoegel finished with 11 in the effort.
Next up for both programs, The University of Scranton on Tuesday night. The womens' game will be on the road, the men playing host.