BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian softball opened up play in the Landmark Conference tournament for the 28th straight season on Friday. The Greyhounds with a mercy rule win over Scranton, 11-2 in five innings.
After an early Royals score, the Greyhounds lit up the scoreboard. Bottom of the first, the Greyhounds would plate eight runs. Emily Silberman with a two-run single during the rally.
In the third, the mercy rule would start to come into effect, Holly Walter would launch a solo shot, her second home run. The Greyhounds grab a, 10-2 lead at that point.
Moravian will head to the second round of the winners bracket with a Saturday morning showdown.