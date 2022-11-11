BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The annual rivalry between Moravian University and Muhlenberg College takes to the turf in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon. This one marking the Greyhounds, Centennial Conference finale.
The Mules have enjoyed the past decade of wins over their rivals from Bethlehem. In the 70th meeting, they don't expect to end that streak and remain as hungry as ever to keep it going.
An off year for the Mules in 2022, from their recent successes the past three seasons. They can finish with two wins over .500 for the season with a win.
On the flip side, the Greyhounds are looking to end the streak as they head to the Landmark Conference next season. For the veterans members of this team, that adds some extra incentive.
The Greyhounds riding momentum coming into this one, having won a few games down the stretch. Saturday would be an exclamation point to finish the season.