BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It didn't take long for Moravian University to tab their next softball head coach. Josh Baltz has been promoted from his role of assistant softball coach.
Baltz had been on John Byrne's staff since 2017, and is also a fellow Moravian alum.
In the five seasons that Baltz has coached under Byrne, he helped oversee, 173 wins, two conference titles and a NCAA Regional championship. That kind of experience seen as valuable to the Greyhounds athletic department.
For Baltz, this opportunity means a lot, following in the footsteps of someone that has been like a mentor to him.