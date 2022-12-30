BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University men's program hitting the court for the opening round of the Steel Club Classic on Friday night. The Greyhounds edging out Bryn Athyn, 81-78.
The Greyhounds securing their third win of the season behind 23 points from Marcus Ratliff and 14 points from Danny Cooper. These two would also combine for 15 rebounds for the Greyhounds. All of this while surviving 37 points from Bryn Athyns' Jamal Cannady.
Moravian will take on York Saturday in day two of the Steel Club Classic.