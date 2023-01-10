BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian University men's basketball team welcomed Drew to town on Tuesday afternoon. The Greyhounds coming from behind to notch their third Landmark win, 91-88.
The Greyhounds faced a 23-point deficit in the second half, as they chipped away from the opening whistle all the way to the final buzzer.
Marquis Ratcliff finished with 16 points for the hounds in the win, Porter Kelly followed close behind with 15. Two Greyhounds finished with 12, Mike DiPietro and C.J. Weber - four Greyhounds in total finishing in double figures.
Moravian now sits at 3-1 in Landmark Conference play.