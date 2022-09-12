Former Freedom High School standout and Moravian University sophomore quarterback Jared Jenkins was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Greyhounds’ 43-28 victory over Gettysburg College on Saturday afternoon.
Jenkins threw four first half touchdowns and ran for another as the Greyhounds (1-1) built a 34-7 halftime lead to propel them to a win in their Centennial Conference opener. Jenkins completed 18-of-24 passes for 321 yards and rushed for an additional 43 yards.
It was the second career start and first at Rocco Calvo Field for Jenkins, who transferred from Millersville after the 2021 season.