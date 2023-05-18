MEDFORD, Ma. - After giving up three runs in the first inning, Moravian University rallied to knock off Cabrini in their NCAA Regional opener, 8-4.
The Greyhounds would finally get on the board in the third inning. Marcie Silberman with the biggest blast of the day, a grand slam to give the Greyhounds the lead. Later in the inning, Sarah DeStefano would drive in the fifth run of the inning with an RBI single.
In the fourth, the Greyhounds would plate two more runs after giving one back to the Cavaliers in the top half. Lindsey Gawrys would lace an RBI double down the line, and Silberman would continue he big day at the plate with an RBI single later in the frame, 7-4 Greyhounds.
They would add one more in fifth, Hailey Tanner scoring on a wild pitch to push the lead to, 8-4.
Moravian will play the host, Tufts on Friday morning at 11:00 AM.