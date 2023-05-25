BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University softball is headed back to Massachusetts for the NCAA Super Regional Round after knocking Tufts in regionals last week. Awaiting the Greyhounds in a best of three series, MIT.
This has been a complete a run as one coach would like to see from their side, the Greyhounds putting up 243 runs in 44 games with eight players hitting .300 or better. Defensively, they have been sound and shut teams down all year.
Josh Baltz took over some big shoes with the Greyhounds program, but it seems that the past success has helped this team maintain those prior traditions.
MIT and the Greyhounds squared off earlier this season, the Engineers winning a close contest on March 27th, 7-5. Coming into the Super Regional series, the Greyhounds feel they're a different team heading to Cambridge.