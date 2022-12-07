BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian hosting rival Muhlenberg on Wednesday night, and the Greyhounds would roll past their rivals with a resounding, 80-52 win.
The Greyhounds putting it on their rivals early and often, holding a double-digit lead in the second quarter. They would continue to build upon that with, pushing it to 36-18 in the third.
Sam Osorio led the way for the Greyhounds with 23 points in the win, Tess Zamolyi close behind with 22 points.
Moravian gets within one win of the .500 mark, 4-5 and the Muhlenberg drops one to, 4-3.