BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University put up 34 first half points en route to a 43-28 victory over Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon at Rocco Calvo Field.
Sophomore quarterback Jared Jenkins threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another as the Greyhounds leveled their record at 1-1 on the season. Jenkins, a Freedom High School product, connected with Brad Bryan on two of the scoring throws - including a 77-yard pass late in the first quarter.
Bryan, a junior from Quakertown, finished with 112 receiving yards on five catches. Nate Boyle, Jordan Lewis and Tim Garlick also found the end zone for Moravian.
Moravian travels to unbeaten Susquehanna for another Centennial Conference contest on Saturday.