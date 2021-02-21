BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian womens' basketball team snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday with an impressive 75-36 win over visiting Yeshiva University.
The Greyhounds allowed only 16 points in the first half, and no more than 10 points scored per quarter by Yeshiva. The Maccabees being held to just 22.9% shooting from the field.
Offensively for the Greyhounds, three players finished the game in double-digits. Amy Madison led all scorers with 17, Kayla Yoegel and Alix Buskirk both added 10 points in the win.
Next up for the Greyhounds, a road test against Scranton on Wednesday night.