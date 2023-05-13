BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Madi Cunningham pitched seven strong innings as Moravian defeated Catholic 3-1 in the Landmark Conference softball playoffs on Saturday at Blue & Grey Field.
After allowing a pair of hits and a run in the first inning, Cunningham yielded only a pair of singles the rest of the way. The Grehounds erased the early deficit with a pair of runs in the second inning and another in the third for their 30th win of the season.
Moravian will face Susquehanna on Sunday at 11 a.m. They Greyhounds will win the Landmark title with a victory or the River Hawks can force an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.