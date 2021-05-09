BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian College softball team advanced to the Landmark Conference final with a 10-2 win in five innings over Susquehanna. The Greyhounds put up 19 runs in the two wins over the River Hawks.
Moravian broke the game open in the third inning when they scored seven runs. They would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to put an end to the game.
Five different Greyhounds batters drove in the 10 runs, four of them accounted for two runs apiece.
The Greyhounds host the University of Scranton in games one and two of the Landmark Conference final next Saturday.