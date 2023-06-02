MARSHALL, Texas - Moravian suffered their first loss in the NCAA Division III Softball World Series with an 8-1 setback to Berry (Ga.) on Friday at Bell Park.
The Viking broke open a pitchers duel with a four-run fifth inning to extend their lead to 5-0. Lindsey Gawrys got one back for the Greyhounds when her RBI groundout plated Kendall Szor but Berry tacked on one in the sixth and two in the seventh for the victory.
Ajala Elmore had a pair of hits for Moravian who falls into the elimination bracket and will face Trine (IN) on Saturday afternoon.