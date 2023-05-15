BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian softball team gathered in Johnston Hall on Monday to learn their destination and opponents for the first round of the NCAA Division III Softball tournament.
The Landmark Conference champions will be heading north to Tufts University and face Pennsylvania foe Cabrini on Thursday at 2 p.m. The programs have met on one prior occasion with Moravian prevailing 6-2 on February 28, 2022 in Clermont, Fla.
Tufts received an at-large berth into the field after dropping the NESCAC championship game to Williams 3-1. The Jumbos will take on North Atlantic Conference champion Husson University in the second game on Thursday.
The double-elimination tournament will continue with three games on Friday and two games, if necessary, on Saturday.