BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian College softball team started the 2020 season 9-1 during its trip to Florida, but now the Greyhounds have to wait at least several weeks for their season to hopefully resume.
The Landmark Conference has suspended athletic activities until at least April 10, which is the conference in which Moravian competes.
The team's head coach John Byrne recognized that sports are not above real life and said that life is hard. He also noted that these challenges and how to face them are what is partly taught in athletics.
Moravian's pitching tandem of Paige Lesher and Alexandria Scheeler each picked up four wins in those first 10 games of the 2020 campaign. Additionally, the team's lineup features five starters hitting over .400.
The team is happy with the start to the season, now they are just hopeful they can continue playing.