BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian softball team had a light workout on Monday on their home field before departing for Texas on Tuesday morning and the NCAA Division III World Series.
The Greyhounds drew top-seed Salisbury, out of Maryland, in their tournament opener on Thursday morning. It is the program's fourth appearance in the World Series and first since 2010.
The 'Hounds, rallied after dropping the first game to sweep the final two from MIT over the weekend - earning the Super Regional title and the berth in the World Series that came with it.
Beating nationally-ranked opponents is what this team has done over the last few weeks, so no obstacle seems insurmountable right now.