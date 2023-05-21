MEDFORD, Mass. - The Moravian softball team advanced to the NCAA Division 3 Super Regionals with a 4-1 victory over Tufts in eight innings on Sunday at Spicer Field.
The Greyhounds led the hosts 1-0 heading in to the final inning on Saturday before weather forced the conclusion of the contest to be pushed until Sunday. The Jumbos forced extra inning when they strung together three hits to tie the game. Moravian prevented another run from scoring by cutting down a Tufts runner at the plate.
Lindsey Gawrys, who had given the Greyhounds the 1-0 lead on Saturday with her first home run of the season put the visitors back in front with an RBI double in the top of the eighth. She would come around to score an insurance run as winning pitcher Sarah DeStefano helped her cause with an RBI single.
The Greyhounds will advance to face MIT, the NEWMAC champion, in the Sweet 16 next weekend.