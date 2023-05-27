CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Madi Cunningham pitched a pair of gems and the Moravian offense came to life as the Greyhounds swept No. 16 MIT to win the Cambridge Super Regional softball best-of-three at Briggs Field.
After dropping the opener on Saturday, Moravian bounced back with a 5-2 victory in the first game. The Greyounds trailed 2-1 heading in to the bottom of the fifth before Sage Snyder slugged a two-run home run. Snyder also tacked on a two-run single in the sixth to finish with four RBI in the game.
In the winner-take-all game, Cunningham held the Engineers to a pair of singles and Snyder and Emily Silberman each drove in two runs in an 8-0 win to clinch the Greyhounds trip to Marshall, Texas for the NCAA Division III Softball Championship.
Moravian will join Trine, Berry and either Bethel or Linfield in one four team bracket at East Texas Baptist University beginning on June 1.