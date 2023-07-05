BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University track & field athlete Crystal Robinson, was won of seven student-athletes nominated by the Landmark Conference for consideration for 2023 NCAA Women of the Year honors.
Robinson was selected as the 2023 Landmark Conference Female Track Performer of the Year for the second straight outdoor season after winning the 200-meter and 400-meters dash, and the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.
The Long Valley, N.J. native was selected as Moravian's LVAIAW Outstanding Athleteand also recognized as the Greyhounds 2023 Outstanding Senior Female Athlete. A business major with a 3.85 GPA, Robinson was named the Landmark Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field Senior Scholar-Athlete.
The 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the NCAA 2024 Convention in January.