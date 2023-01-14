BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University has found its next head coach for the football program. Jeff Long Jr. takes over as the fifth head coach in program history since 1955.
The move for Long to become the head coach won't officially take place until February, 1st.
Long comes from John Carroll University in Ohio where he was the Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator. He had spent the past six seasons on the Blue Streaks staff, only the last three as Defensive Coordinator.
During the past six season, Long has been responsible for defensive units that have ranked top-25 in the nation consistently. John Carroll also finished in the top-25 nationally during the 2022, 2019 and 2018 seasons.
Prior to his stop at John Carroll, Long spent two seasons at Wilkes University and was a scouting intern for the Philadelphia Eagles. He played college football at Muhlenberg College.
In a press release from the universities athletic department, Long had this to say about the opportunity, “The chance to teach and lead a great group of young people...The chance to build impactful relationships and help our players reach their potential on and off the field.”
Long's coaching debut will come against his alma mater at Scotty Wood stadium to kick off the 2023 season.