BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University head football coach Jeff Pukszyn has announced that he has stepped down after 12 season as head coach and 29 seasons with the program.
Pukszyn, an All-Conference performer as a player for the Greyhounds, is a 1998 graduate who joined the coaching staff in 1999 and became head coach in 2011. He is a member of the Moravian Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Greyhounds will be joining the Landmark Conference for football in the fall of 2023 after being an associate member of the Centennial Conference. Moravian will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach.