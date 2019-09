BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Greyhounds will be on the road to begin the 2019 season. The team visits King's College on Saturday night to begin the 2019 campaign.

Moravian went 5-5 a year ago, but the program believes it is ready to take the next step with 15 seniors this fall leading the way.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday night.