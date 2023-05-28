MARSHALL, Texas - The Moravian University softball squad will face No. 1 Salisbury (Md.) University on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CDT in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Division III World Series. The tournament is being hosted by East Texas Baptist University and the Greyhounds will be making their fourth appearance in the Division III World Series and first since 2010.
The double elimination tournament runs from June 1-7. In addition to Moravian and Salisbury the other six teams in the final eight include Christopher Newport, Berry, Linfield, Trine, Rowan and Coe.
The Greyhounds are in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 19th time and first under first-year head coach Josh Baltz, who has directed the Hounds to a 37-10 overall record in his debut season. One win in Texas will guarantee the program its first 50-game season, and the Blue & Grey will become the first team in school history in any sport to compete in the month of June.