BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian women's basketball team held visiting Goucher to 10 points or less in each quarter in an 80-33 rout at Johnston Hall on Saturday.
Senior forward Kayla Yoegel made 10-of-11 field goals and led all scorers with 21 points as the Greyhounds improved to 2-0 in the Landmark Conference. Ashley Robinson and Gracie Hezel added nine points each for Moravian.
Belle Carini was high scorer for the Gophers (1-9, 0-2) with nine points.
The Greyhounds are off for one week until the travel to Elizabethtown on Jan. 15 for a Landmark Conference contest.