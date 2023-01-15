PHILADELPHIA - The Moravian University women's basketball players and coaches got to experience basketball in the "Cathedral of College Basketball" on Sunday when they took on Drew in a "Landmark at the Palestra" event.
While the Greyhounds may not have come away with a victory in the oldest major college arena in the nation - the Rangers remained unbeaten in conference play with a 59-51 victory - but all involved walked away with an experience of a lifetime.
"It was a little surreal," said Moravian head coach Mary Beth Spirk. "I was pretty juiced up just walking in here. I had a quiet time to myself thinking wow there's so many great coaches that have been here. I kind of got emotional a little bit. It was cool for me. There's no way I thought I'd get a chance to coach here. It was a great experience."
Tessa Zamolyi led the Greyhounds (8-7) with 17 points. Moravian is scheduled to host Goucher on Wednesday.