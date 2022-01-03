BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian University women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 44-33 victory over Lebanon Valley College in the final game of the 18th Steel Club Classic in Johnston Hall Monday afternoon.
The Greyhounds used a huge third quarter to break open a close game. Sophomore forward Sam Osorio scored 10 of her game-high 18 points as Moravian (3-9) outscored the visitors 20-10 in the decisive stretch. Osorio also grabbed six rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Senior forward Kayla Yoegel tied a career-high with 11 rebounds and also contributed eight points. Moravian is scheduled to host Goucher on Saturday in a Landmark Conference contest. The Greyhounds will be looking to improve to 2-0 in conference play after defeating Juniata in early December.